Tokyo governor Koike: Experts say that this is not a second virus wave

Comments by Tokyo governor, Yuriko Koike

  • May call for caution if there is concern of a major spread
Local authorities are playing down the recent rise in cases, where we saw Tokyo report 55 new cases on Wednesday - the most since the ending of the state of emergency - followed by another 48 new cases yesterday.

Koike is attributing the rise to isolated incidents in office spaces but we'll see how things go in the coming days/weeks to have a better sense.
Update: Koike confirms another 54 new virus cases today. The rise so far is consistent over the past week or so, thus I reckon caution needs to be heeded even though the numbers may not suggest it being any massive outbreak of sorts.

