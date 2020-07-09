Tokyo governor Koike: It is possible that virus infection numbers will rise

75% of new virus patients are in their 20's and 30's

Wants citizens with fever to avoid travel outside of the capital

The headline seems to suggest that local authorities are almost certain that there is a wider spread of community transmissions that are not accounted for at this stage.





Koike pretty much confirms that by saying that they have lost touch with some of the people who have tested positive for the disease.





The only good news is that the mortality rate remains low despite the rise in cases over the past two weeks. That could be attributed to quicker testing and possibly better treatment protocol after having more experience in dealing with the virus.





As for the rise in cases, increased testing is one thing but that only means that there are more hotspot areas being identified and that itself is not really a positive signal.