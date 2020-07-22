Tokyo governor Koike: Measures needed to prevent virus from spreading to the elderly

Calls for citizens to refrain from going out as much as possible

Meanwhile, the Tokyo virus panel reaffirms that infections are spreading in the Japanese capital and that it is picking up among middle-aged and older people.





I don't think it's rocket science really, since the more that the virus spreads then the higher chances are that we will see elderly people contract the infection.





It is the same theory as the reopening of schools. Sure, children and the younger population are seemingly less affected by the virus for the most part but they could still be carriers and spread the infection to their parents, grandparents and other family members.





Japan reported another 633 new virus cases in total yesterday, bringing the 7-day moving average to 557 new daily cases - the most since the pandemic began:







