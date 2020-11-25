Tokyo governor Koike says to ask bars and restaurants to close by 10pm starting from Saturday

Tokyo governor, Yuriko Koike, calls for tighter restrictions

Calls for shorter hours to apply from 28 November to 17 December

To offer compensation to businesses who cooperate

Urges residents to avoid unnecessary outings

This comes as the virus situation is escalating across Japan but just be aware that these are requests from the local government and not hard rules. That said, at least they are sounding out caution and that should at least help to urge action.



