Tokyo governor Koike to brief on virus measures later today at 1030 GMT

The virus situation in Japan is not looking too good again





This comes after the Osaka prefecture declared a medical emergency as hospitals start to become overwhelmed by the latest virus wave.







Going back to Tokyo, the Japanese capital recorded 537 new infections today, the third straight day that the figure is holding above 500 (545 on 8 April, 555 on 7 April).

Latest COVID-19 situation in Japan





It is expected that local authorities will strengthen virus curbs, with Koike to announce an 8pm closure for bars, restaurants while urging residents to avoid non-essential travel.