Tokyo governor Koike urges business to cooperate and shorten hours starting from tomorrow

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by Tokyo governor, Yuriko Koike

The local government is urging restaurants and bars to shut their doors at 10pm from tomorrow until 17 December, in a bid to try and curb the virus spread. Those who cooperate with the call above will be offered compensation in return.

Japan has seen a rise in the number of virus cases as of late i.e. third wave if you will, with active cases across the country surpassing 20,000 this week:

Japan

