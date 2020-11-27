Tokyo governor Koike urges business to cooperate and shorten hours starting from tomorrow
Comments by Tokyo governor, Yuriko Koike
The local government is urging restaurants and bars to shut their doors at 10pm from tomorrow until 17 December, in a bid to try and curb the virus spread. Those who cooperate with the call above will be offered compensation in return.
Japan has seen a rise in the number of virus cases as of late i.e. third wave if you will, with active cases across the country surpassing 20,000 this week: