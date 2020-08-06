Tokyo governor repeats that must think about declaring state of emergency if virus situation worsens

Comments by Tokyo governor, Yuriko Koike

Asks residents not to return to hometowns during the holidays

Calls for residents to refrain from leaving Tokyo over the summer

Says that the situation in Tokyo remains extremely serious

Infections are spreading among people over the age of 60 years old

The Japanese capital reported another 360 new virus cases today as the spread of the infection continues to show no signs of abating since the pickup in July. As of the latest provisional update today, there are more than 14,000 active cases across the country:









Once again, as much as the government would like to continue with the economic reopening and refrain from declaring a state of emergency, eventually the health crisis will reach a point where it would dampen spending/consumption all on its own.



