Tokyo governor reportedly says not in a situation to lift state of emergency

Kyodo News reports, citing Tokyo governor, Yuriko Koike

The virus situation in Japan has shown considerable signs of improvement but there are worries that things may get worse again if the state of emergency protocol is lifted.


Japanese lawmakers had passed a ruling to allow for fines against social distancing violators and that may allow local governments to curb the virus spread without the need for prefecture-wide restrictions as we are seeing now.

But it seems Tokyo is not too keen on that for the time being.

