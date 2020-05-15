Tokyo governor says aiming to draw up reopening roadmap as early as next week

Comments by Tokyo governor, Yuriko Koike





Tokyo saw another 30 new coronavirus cases reported yesterday - the daily count holding below 50 cases for a ninth straight day - and that brings the overall tally to just over 5,000 confirmed cases in the Japanese capital.







See here for global coronavirus case data

A positive takeaway for Japan is that the virus cases didn't show a more significant blowup - at least what is being reported - so that is helping to allow the economy to reopen again as the trajectory slows down a little over the past two weeks.

In any case, here's an interesting video by NHK showing how easily one can spread around pathogens and the likes in a small isolated environment:





I would expect those plans to be presented soon as the government is more than likely to lift the state of emergency protocol in Tokyo on 21 May.