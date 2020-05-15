Tokyo governor says aiming to draw up reopening roadmap as early as next week
Comments by Tokyo governor, Yuriko KoikeI would expect those plans to be presented soon as the government is more than likely to lift the state of emergency protocol in Tokyo on 21 May.
Tokyo saw another 30 new coronavirus cases reported yesterday - the daily count holding below 50 cases for a ninth straight day - and that brings the overall tally to just over 5,000 confirmed cases in the Japanese capital.
A positive takeaway for Japan is that the virus cases didn't show a more significant blowup - at least what is being reported - so that is helping to allow the economy to reopen again as the trajectory slows down a little over the past two weeks.
In any case, here's an interesting video by NHK showing how easily one can spread around pathogens and the likes in a small isolated environment:
クルーズ船で感染拡大を招いたとされる接触感染がどのようにして起きるのか、ＮＨＫが専門家と共同で実験を行ったところ、ウイルスに見立てた塗料は多数の人が触るものを介して広がることが確認されました。https://t.co/exeyyRXQiD pic.twitter.com/NCHGyJyXRw— NHKニュース (@nhk_news) May 8, 2020