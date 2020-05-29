Tokyo governor says that gyms, department stores will be allowed to reopen from Monday

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Further comments by Tokyo governor, Yuriko Koike

As mentioned earlier, Tokyo will be easing restrictions for businesses starting from 1 June, Monday next week. The decision to allow gyms to reopen is interesting though, so let's see how that plays out in the coming weeks.
See here for global coronavirus case data

