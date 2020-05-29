Tokyo governor says to loosen some restrictions on businesses from 1 June
Comments by Tokyo governor, Yuriko Koike
- Urges people to continue to avoid travel to other regions
Even though the state of emergency in Tokyo has been lifted, some business restrictions are still continuing until the end of the month. There are some concerns in Japan popping up over the past few days with Kyodo News reporting a suspected cluster of infections in the Japanese capital, adding to the concerns over the city of Kitakyushu in Fukuoka.