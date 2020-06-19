Coronavirus - Tokyo has lifted all restrictions on businesses
Tokyo has lifted all restrictions on businesses on Friday
- People in Japan will no longer be asked to refrain from crossing prefectural borders
- metropolitan government withdrew its temporary closure request on live music venues, nightclubs and similar entertainment establishments where people come into close contact in enclosed spaces, exiting the last phase of its three-step restriction easing process.
Man, c'mon Australia!
Info via Japan press (Mainichi)