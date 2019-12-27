Tokyo inflation data for December - headline CPI 0.9% y/y (expected 0.9%)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

This is inflation data for the Tokyo area  - national level CPI for the month follows in three weeks. 

  • Tokyo CPI 0.9% y/y, expected 0.9%, prior was 0.8%
  • Tokyo CPI 0.8% y/y excluding Fresh Food, expected 0.6%, prior was 0.6%
  • Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy 0.9% y/y, expected 0.7%, prior was 0.7%
The rate has received a small hurry up from the October 1 sales tax hike. Very little though. 

The higher two core measures will give a little encouragement to the BOJ though. 


ForexLive
