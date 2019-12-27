Tokyo inflation data for December - headline CPI 0.9% y/y (expected 0.9%)

This is inflation data for the Tokyo area - national level CPI for the month follows in three weeks.

Tokyo CPI 0.9% y/y, expected 0.9%, prior was 0.8%

Tokyo CPI 0.8% y/y excluding Fresh Food, expected 0.6%, prior was 0.6%

Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy 0.9% y/y, expected 0.7%, prior was 0.7%

The rate has received a small hurry up from the October 1 sales tax hike. Very little though.





The higher two core measures will give a little encouragement to the BOJ though.







