Tokyo inflation data for September: Headline CPI 0.2% y/y (vs, expected 0.1%)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Tokyo inflation data for September 2020 

  • Tokyo CPI 0.2% y/y, expected 0.1%, prior was 0.3%

  • Tokyo CPI -0.2% y/y excluding Fresh Food, expected -0.3%, prior was -0.3%

  • Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy 0.0% y/y, expected -0.2%, prior was -0.1% 

Core measures coming in a touch higher than expected but still way short of the BOJ 2% target.   

Note that this is the Tokyo area CPI, national level CPI for the month follows in three weeks.

