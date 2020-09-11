Tokyo lowered its coronavirus alert to 3, from 4 as new daily cases have fallen.

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

An ICYMI from Thursday afternoon in Japan.

  • Tokyo metropolitan government lowered its coronavirus alert by one level 
  • From next Tuesday restrictions on opening hours on many entertainment venues (bars etc) are to be eased 


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose