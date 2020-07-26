Tokyo metropolitan government reported 239 new cases of coronavirus infection on Sunday

Last Thursday was a record 366 confirmed new cov1 COVID-19 cases.

The latest is above 200 for the 6th consecutive day
  • Tokyo total is 11,214
  • Across Japan there were 825 new infections reported on Sunday, nationwide total is now over 31,300

It should be happier times in Tokyo right now. 
