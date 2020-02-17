Japan press: Tokyo Metropolitan Government says the coronavirus may be spreading in the capital

Expressing concerns Japan may become the next hotspot for an outbreak

A sudden spike in new coronavirus cases was confirmed among attendees at a New Year's party for independent taxi drivers held on a traditional "yakatabune" river tour boat in the capital

The party was held on Jan 18:

was attended by about 70 taxi drivers and their families

the windows were shut due to heavy rain, creating a confined space with insufficient ventilation -- the kind of environment where disease spreads more easily.



Here is the link for more , it appears 11 infections have come from the party.







