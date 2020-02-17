Japan press: Tokyo Metropolitan Government says the coronavirus may be spreading in the capital

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Expressing concerns Japan may become the next hotspot for an outbreak 

  • A sudden spike in new coronavirus cases was confirmed among attendees at a New Year's party for independent taxi drivers held on a traditional "yakatabune" river tour boat in the capital
The party was held on Jan 18:
  • was attended by about 70 taxi drivers and their families
  • the windows were shut due to heavy rain, creating a confined space with insufficient ventilation -- the kind of environment where disease spreads more easily.
Here is the link for more, it appears 11 infections have come from the party. 

Expressing concerns Japan may become the next hotspot for an outbreak 
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose