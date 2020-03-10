Tokyo Olympic exec floats idea of postponing the Games

A piece in the Wall Street Journal, posting as an ICYMI:

Haruyuki Takahashi is a member of the Tokyo Olympic Committee's executive board, says if the Olympics can't go ahead (scheduled to commence in July) the most realistic option would be to delay the event by one or two years



Japan has a lot riding on the success of the Games, huge investment has already been poured into preparation and a cancellation would have a terrible impact on tourism, retail and such.





Other execs have expressed confidence in proceeding as planned:

"Not a chance," Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee President Yoshiro Mori said Friday when asked whether the Games could be pushed back





















