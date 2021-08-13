Tokyo posts record 5,773 daily COVID-19 cases in the past day

That tops the previous record of 5,042 cases on 5 August

It's not a good sign for how things are progressing in the Japanese capital, with Tokyo governor, Yuriko Koike, even earlier saying that they are experiencing a "disaster" level crisis when it comes to dealing with the virus situation at the moment.

If anything, this just keeps the economic outlook more dour for 2H 2021 and it likely will see the BOJ lower its projections moving forward.
