Tokyo reportedly confirms over 90 more coronavirus cases, biggest one-day increase

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Kyodo News reports

Tokyo confirmed 66 new cases yesterday, bringing the overall tally to 587 confirmed cases and the latest update here will take the number to over 600 cases in the capital.ForexLive

This continues to allude to the fact that things look set to get worse before they start to get better in Japan, with regards to the spread of the virus outbreak.

Update: NHK reports that 97 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Tokyo.

