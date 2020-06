NHK reports, after more than 30 new cases were found in the past day





Of the 13 new cases yesterday, 8 were believed to have occurred in nightlife districts and such reported cases - especially in Shinjuku - are said to have accounted for 30% of new infections in Tokyo in the past week.







Just something to take note of as Tokyo had only just begun easing restrictions yesterday, after the state of emergency was lifted last week.

The latest update says that Tokyo has seen a rise of more than 30 new coronavirus cases, which builds on the 13 new cases found in the Japanese capital yesterday.