Tokyo reportedly finds 12 new coronavirus cases in the past day

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Nippon TV reports on the matter

The good news is that the figure is lower than the 34 cases reported yesterday, which prompted the Japanese capital to issue a virus alert to warn citizens to remain cautious about the situation. More on the situation yesterday here.For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

Tokyo
