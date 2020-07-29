Tokyo reportedly finds 250 new coronavirus cases in latest update today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

TV Asahi reports on the latest figure in the Japanese capital

The cases are keeping on the higher side still, following the 266 new cases found in Tokyo yesterday. The virus situation in Japan is still taking a turn for the worse with 981 new cases reported yesterday - a new daily record - with record daily figures seen in the Osaka and Aichi prefectures to boot.

Japan
For now, this isn't quite leading the government to send out a stern message but just be mindful as this will have an impact on economic conditions, consumer confidence, and that may adversely impact the domestic environment - a possible tailwind for the yen.
