Tokyo reportedly finds 55 new coronavirus cases in latest update today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

NHK reports on the matter

This comes after the warning by the Tokyo governor earlier that the virus cases would see a jump today. For some context, Tokyo reported 28 cases yesterday with the prior three days seeing just over 30 cases reported in each day.
The jump higher is largely related to clusters found in office spaces with a small cluster of more than 10 cases also said to be found in Shinjuku as well.

