Tokyo reportedly finds a record of more than 290 new coronavirus cases in latest update

Fuji News Network reports on the figure







The situation in Japan is one to watch in case it starts to have broader implications on the economy, especially with cases building in other prefectures as well. For some context, Japan reported a surge of 622 new cases across the country yesterday.





If anything else, this may prove to be a setback for the country in terms of economic reopening and further dent hopes of the resumption of global travel in general.





In the bigger picture, this will continue to be a key narrative ahead of the Olympics.



