Tokyo reportedly finds a record of more than 290 new coronavirus cases in latest update

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Fuji News Network reports on the figure

That will surpass the previous daily record of 286 new virus cases that were found yesterday, which were attributed to an increase in PCR testing in the Japanese capital.

The situation in Japan is one to watch in case it starts to have broader implications on the economy, especially with cases building in other prefectures as well. For some context, Japan reported a surge of 622 new cases across the country yesterday.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

Japan
If anything else, this may prove to be a setback for the country in terms of economic reopening and further dent hopes of the resumption of global travel in general.

In the bigger picture, this will continue to be a key narrative ahead of the Olympics.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose