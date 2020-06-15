Tokyo reportedly finds another 50 new coronavirus cases in the past day

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

As being reported by Fuji News Network

Japan
This adds to the 47 new cases that was found in the previous day here - which was the highest since 5 May when reported yesterday.

As Eamonn pointed out at the time, Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike attributed the spike to "more active testing" and that seems to be what every governing authority is alluding to amid the recent surge in cases across the globe.

While that may be a bit of a caveat, it also suggests that any return of lockdown restrictions may not be as easy to implement unless the outbreak threatens to be more potentially devastating than the initial case in point.

That said, no return to lockdown should not be misconstrued with that not being bad for risk assets. If anything, it could be worse given the lack of "relief".
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose