Tokyo reportedly finds around 460 new coronavirus cases in latest update today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

NHK reports on the latest situation in the Japanese capital

That will be the first time that daily cases cross the 400 mark in Tokyo, setting a new record. Japan recorded 1,301 new virus cases yesterday - a new single day record - and this could very well push the national figure to surpass that today.

Tokyo
As of yesterday, there are ~9,500 active cases across the country with the government estimating that ~85 of those cases are treated as 'critical condition'.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose