Tokyo reportedly finds more than 240 new coronavirus cases in latest update today

That will mark a new daily record jump in virus cases for the Japanese capital

The figure is being reported by NHK and beats the record jump of 224 new virus cases seen yesterday. Tokyo governor, Yuriko Koike, said that local authorities had lost track of some of the persons who have tested positive and also warned that the infection numbers could rise - a hint that there are community transmissions that are not accounted for.

Update: TV Asahi is reporting that the exact figure is 243 cases.

TokyoThe chart above is as of 9 July (Thursday).

