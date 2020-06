TBS News reports on the matter









She highlighted that this includes issuing a coronavirus alert but I haven't seen any mention as to whether or not this would include more business restrictions and such.







In any case, just keep an eye on the situation as it may have further impact on Tokyo and the Japanese economy in the coming days/weeks.

Tokyo governor, Yuriko Koike, came out earlier to confirm that there were 34 new coronavirus cases today (there was 13 new cases yesterday) while adding that the local government is considering action to try and mitigate the spread of infection.