Tokyo reportedly to see highest daily jump in coronavirus cases today of more than 180 cases

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

NHK reports that Tokyo has more than 180 new coronavirus cases today

That will beat yesterday's jump of 144 cases reported, with Japan already reporting more than 5,000 cases of the coronavirus in total as of today.

This highlights that the virus trajectory in Japan is likely still going to pick up even more before it gets better, as the state of emergency declaration was only announced this week.
Update: Tokyo governor confirms 181 new coronavirus cases today, bringing the total in the capital to 1,521 cases.

