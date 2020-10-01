Tokyo reports 235 new confirmed coronavirus cases on October 1

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Quite the jump for COVID-19 cases in Japan's capital.

  • 235 new coronavirus cases on Oct. 1,
Daily averages for comparison:
  • first week of September stood 147.4
  • 176.3 for the second week of the month
  • 3rd week 174.7
  • 4th week 147.0

Via Mainichi (Japan press)

