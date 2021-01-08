Tokyo reports 2,392 new coronavirus cases in latest update today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

A little lower than yesterday's record but very much on the higher side

This compares to the record 2,447 new cases yesterday in the Japanese capital.

The trend in Japan in the past few days has been a little disconcerting but we will see in the coming weeks if the one-month state of emergency will have its intended effect to bring down the cases before approaching the sakura season.

