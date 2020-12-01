Tokyo reports 372 new coronavirus cases in latest update today

Early signs of a plateau in Japan?

The 7-day average in terms of cases is starting to level off a little so that might be a positive sign but it is still too early to draw much conclusions, considering that Tokyo did report a record number of daily infections just last Friday.

Adding to that, there are still over 23,000 active cases across the country but the good news is that the figure, alongside daily cases, aren't exponentially increasing in recent days.

