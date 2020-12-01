Tokyo reports 372 new coronavirus cases in latest update today

Subscription Confirmed!
Dow had its best month since 1987 but closed lower today. Record highs and record closes for the major indices in November
CFTC Commitments of Traders: Yen longs increased. EUR longs remain the largest
EURJPY runs into October/November highs and backs off
Crude oil futures settle at $45.34
AUDUSD tests Friday's low
Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr to speak December 2
RBA announces no change to monetary policy, as expected
AUD traders - heads up for the RBA policy announcement due at the bottom of the hour
PBOC Governor says should be a separation between government finances, central bank
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.5921 (vs. yesterday at 6.5782)