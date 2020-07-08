Tokyo reports 75 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, down from 106 on Tuesday

The Tokyo metropolitan region had been reporting triple-digit gains, but a significant drop yesterday breaks that run.



Tokyo government official:

"The situation is still tough as Tokyo must continue to be vigilant."





Total number of cases in Tokyo to 7,048

Of the 75 cases, 33 were in their 20s and 17 were in their 30s

number of confirmed cases related to nightlife establishments 24 on Wednesday

Three out of the four who were under 10 years old were babies up to 11 months with mild symptoms

none of the newly reported cases were aged 70 and older or had severe symptoms

Tokyo makes up around a third of the total confirmed cases in Japan.









