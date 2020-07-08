Tokyo reports 75 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, down from 106 on Tuesday

The Tokyo metropolitan region had been reporting triple-digit gains, but a significant drop yesterday breaks that run.

Tokyo government official:
  • "The situation is still tough as Tokyo must continue to be vigilant."

Total number of cases in Tokyo to 7,048
  • Of the 75 cases, 33 were in their 20s and 17 were in their 30s
  • number of confirmed cases related to nightlife establishments 24 on Wednesday
  • Three out of the four who were under 10 years old were babies up to 11 months with mild symptoms
  •  none of the newly reported cases were aged 70 and older or had severe symptoms
Tokyo makes up around a third of the total confirmed cases in Japan.

