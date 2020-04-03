Tokyo reports 89 new coronavirus cases, brings total tally to 773 cases

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Tokyo governor, Yuriko Koike, confirms the number of cases

That is just under the 97 new cases reported yesterday, which was the biggest daily surge in the capital. For now, Japan is still refraining from calling a state of emergency but officials are continuing to warn about the virus outbreak becoming more widespread.
