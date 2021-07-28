Tokyo reports a record 3,177 new daily COVID-19 cases

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The official figure for the day is reported

This reaffirms the earlier report here and is not a good reflection on how the virus situation is playing out in Japan. It isn't going to help with sentiment on the recent spread of the delta variant across the globe either.

