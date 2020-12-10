Tokyo reports record 602 new coronavirus cases in latest update today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The virus situation in Japan is still rather tense at the moment

Japan
With Tokyo reporting a record amount of daily cases, we might see the total across the country surpass the record 2,811 new cases posted yesterday.

The latest wave of infections is leading to over 25,000 active cases across Japan with the death count also starting to pick up in recent weeks:

Japan 2
