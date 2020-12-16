Tokyo reports record 678 new coronavirus cases in latest update today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The virus situation in Japan stays tense going into the year-end

The latest wave shows no signs of abating just yet, with Tokyo reporting a record amount of infections today - beating the previous record of 621 cases.

Japan
A concerning statistic is that the number of deaths is also starting to pick up now as there are more and more cases being reported across the country.

Japan
