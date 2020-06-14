Tokyo reports the highest number of new COVID-19 cases since May 5

47 new cases reported by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Sunday

47 new coronavirus infections in the capital

18 of them in the Kabukicho entertainment district in Shinjuku Ward

of the 29 other infections, 7 linked to a hospital, 4 to nightlife venues

Here we go, Tokyo Gov. Koike said the jump in cases resulted from very active testing. Yeah, sure.





If you are heading out to a nightclub, consider wearing a mask folks (and have a good time!)



















