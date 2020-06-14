Tokyo reports the highest number of new COVID-19 cases since May 5

47 new cases reported by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Sunday 

  • 47 new coronavirus infections in the capital
  • 18 of them in the Kabukicho entertainment district in Shinjuku Ward
  • of the 29 other infections, 7 linked to  a hospital, 4 to nightlife venues
Here we go, Tokyo Gov. Koike said the jump in cases resulted from very active testing. Yeah, sure. 

If you are heading out to a nightclub, consider wearing a mask folks (and have a good time!)





