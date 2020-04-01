Tokyo said to see another increase of at least 60 coronavirus cases today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Kyodo News reports on the matter

The rough estimate is that there will be at least 60 new cases for Tokyo today, according to the news outlet citing an unidentified government official. Yesterday, Tokyo confirmed 78 new coronavirus cases and that brought the total tally to 521 cases.
