Tokyo sees 91 new coronavirus cases today - local media

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

TV Asahi reports on the matter

Japan
I'm not too sure if this is the partial count for the day, as it is well below the 166 coronavirus cases reported for yesterday. But the additional 91 cases reported above will bring the total tally in the Japanese capital to 2,159 confirmed cases.

For some context, Tokyo only reported less than 200 cases as of three weeks ago on 24 March - prior to the postponement of the Olympics.

As things stand, Japan has over 7,300 coronavirus cases reported in total with the health ministry confirming that over 1,300 persons have been discharged from hospitals after their symptoms have improved (hospitalisation data from Saturday).
