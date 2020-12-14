Tokyo's Governor Koike will hold a press briefing Monday on further coronavirus measures

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

May be announcing further restrictions. And its not only Tokyo considering further tightening movement restrictions to con tian climbing COVID-19 numbers in Japan. 


I haven't a time yet for Koike's news conference. 



