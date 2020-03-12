Tom Hanks says he and Rita Wilson have tested positive for coronavirus.

Celebrities with the COVID-19 will likely be big news in the US 

The way the US works its likely to increase pressure on the administration to do more. 

  • Hanks and his wife tested positive while in Australia
  • Currently in isolation in hospital in Oz
  • the two were in Australia filming
Best wishes to everyone with this nasty virus to get well soon.

