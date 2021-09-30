Tomorrow is the first day of the new month. What to expect in the NA session

PMI data, personal income/spending, Core PCE





What can be expected from the North American economic calendar in the new trading day tomorrow?





US Core PCE price index for August is expected to rise by 0.2% versus 0.3% last month, The year on year is expected to rise by 3.6% unchanged from the prior month 8:30 AM ET



Canada GDP for July is expected to fall by -0.2% versus +0.7% last month, 8:30 AM ET



US personal spending for August is expected rise by 0.6% versus 0.3% last month. Personal income is expected to rise by 0.3% versus 1.1% last month, 8:30 AM ET



Canada market manufacturing PMI for September will be released at 9:30 AM ET. Last month the index came in at 57.2



US Markit manufacturing PMI for September (final) is expected remain unchanged at 60.5 versus the preliminary reading, 9:45 AM ET



ISM manufacturing PMI is expected to dip slightly to 59.6 from 59.9, 10 AM ET



US revised University of Michigan consumer sentiment is expected to remain unchanged at 71.0, 10 AM ET



US construction spending is expected to increase by 0.3% versus 0.3% last month. 10 AM ET

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

Good riddance to the month of September. Stocks were lower. Yields went higher and so did the dollar.