Tomorrow's US economic calendar is jam-packed
All the data is coming at once
Thursday is a holiday in the US and Friday is very quiet with many US workers and traders taking the day off in order to have a four-day weekend.
With that, all this week's economic data is squeezed into an abbreviated week. Much of it will come tomorrow, including:
- The 2nd reading on Q3 GDP
- Durable goods orders
- Initial jobless claims
- Chicago PMI
- PCE
- Pending home sales
- Beige Book
Buckle up, it's going to be fun.