Tomorrow's US economic calendar is jam-packed

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

All the data is coming at once

Thursday is a holiday in the US and Friday is very quiet with many US workers and traders taking the day off in order to have a four-day weekend.

With that, all this week's economic data is squeezed into an abbreviated week. Much of it will come tomorrow, including:

  • The 2nd reading on Q3 GDP
  • Durable goods orders
  • Initial jobless claims
  • Chicago PMI
  • PCE
  • Pending home sales
  • Beige Book
Buckle up, it's going to be fun.

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose