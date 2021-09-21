Tone slowly improves in the FX market and elsewhere

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Risk trades pick up

spx
A 20-year Treasury bond auction is coming up at 1 pm ET and that could jar the dollar but the main driver at the moment is the overall risk trade. The US dollar is losing some ground against the commodity currencies and making small gains against the yen as the risk tone improves.

The S&P 500 is clawing its way back towards session-opening levels. It's up 23 points to 4380 after falling into negative territory about an hour ago.



