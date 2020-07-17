Too soon to say what direction the EU talks will go - report

Tony Connelly from RTE reports that talks are moving slowly





It doesn't look like we will get much of an indication on the EU talks today. Officials look like the will push the tough topics until tomorrow, according to RTE's Tony Connelly.





He quotes one EU diplomat saying "Leaders have been locked in intense discussions since 10.25 this morning. Its too soon to say what directions the negotiations they are taking. So far the leaders haven't delved into the detail."





Leaders are all in the room presenting their national positions and he says It seems leaders are preserving their energy for what is to come tomorrow.





He also notes that we could be waiting another week.





"No clarity yet whether leaders will persevere throughout the weekend or park things tomorrow night and come back next weekend," he tweets





Earlier today, Merkel downplayed the odds of a deal, saying "the differences remain very, very great." The Dutch are pushing for tight supervision around reforms.













