Top 9 reasons Australia will not have a recession

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A piece from AMP Capital's Head of Investment Strategy and Economics and Chief Economist Dr Shane Oliver.

There is a bit of detail well worth checking out but if you are after just the list:
  1. Rate cuts and tax cuts should provide some growth boost
  2. The threat of crashing property prices looks to be receding 
  3. Infrastructure spending is booming
  4. The low $A is helping to support the economy
  5. The business investment outlook is slowly improving
  6. Australia has a current account surplus
  7.  There is scope for extra fiscal stimulus
  8. Population growth remains strong
  9. Finally, cyclical spending (consumer durables, housing and business investment) as a share of GDP remains low
Here is the link for that more detail. AUD folks, this is well worth the read. Agree, disagree? In the comments please! 



