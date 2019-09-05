Top 9 reasons Australia will not have a recession
A piece from AMP Capital's Head of Investment Strategy and Economics and Chief Economist Dr Shane Oliver.
There is a bit of detail well worth checking out but if you are after just the list:
- Rate cuts and tax cuts should provide some growth boost
- The threat of crashing property prices looks to be receding
- Infrastructure spending is booming
- The low $A is helping to support the economy
- The business investment outlook is slowly improving
- Australia has a current account surplus
- There is scope for extra fiscal stimulus
- Population growth remains strong
- Finally, cyclical spending (consumer durables, housing and business investment) as a share of GDP remains low
Here is the link for that more detail. AUD folks, this is well worth the read. Agree, disagree? In the comments please!