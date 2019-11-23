Top Chinese diplomat says US has become world's biggest destabilizing factor

Chinese state councillor Wang Yi rails against US at G20 meeting

The US is destabilizing the world and smearing China, the top Chinese diplomat said Saturday in surprisingly strong language.







"The United States is broadly engaged in unilateralism and protectionism, and is damaging multilateralism and the multilateral trading system. It has already become the world's biggest destabilising factor," China's Foreign Ministry cited Wang as saying at the G20 foreign minister's meeting in Japan.



He accused the US of suppressing legitimate Chinese businesses with groundless claims as well.



"Certain US politicians have smeared China everywhere in the world, but have not produced any evidence," he said.

