Top economic advisers reportedly warned Trump over tariffs before China trade truce

WSJ reports on the matter









The meeting was said to have happened two days before trade talks between senior US and Chinese officials in Washington. Adding that it isn't known what influence the meeting had on Trump's thinking ahead of negotiations with China.





It is said that Trump even called in trade hawk Peter Navarro when he was briefed about tariffs and the economic situation mid-way through the meeting:





"Where's Peter?" Mr. Trump said, according to two people familiar with the meeting. "Get Navarro in here." ForexLive He also reportedly continued to pile the blame on the Fed and said that the central bank should be doing more to stimulate growth.

The full report can be found here (may be gated).





I don't think the story here as any material implications to the trade truce right now but it could see Trump be more accommodative towards China's request on tariffs if the US economy continues to suffer more of a setback over the coming months.





The report says that Trump's top economic advisers warned him that continued escalation of trade tensions could imperil the economy and hurt his chances of reelection, according to people familiar with the meeting that took place.